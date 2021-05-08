Waltz: Media, Dems Will ‘Shrug’ at New Hunter Biden Email Report

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) reacted to reports of new emails from Hunter Biden by stating that the story bears similarities to what happened with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) “and the mainstream media and the Democrats on Capitol Hill are just going to shrug their shoulders.”

Waltz said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “He was assigned this very attractive young assistant. This is similar to what happened to Swalwell. We know that Dianne Feinstein, who was in the Senate Intelligence Committee, had a Chinese spy as her driver for years. Guys, this is the tip of the iceberg of Chinese influence and infiltration into our politics. But this with the…then-presidential candidate is mind-blowing, and the mainstream media and the Democrats on Capitol Hill are just going to shrug their shoulders.”

