Hogan: Bothers Me Republicans Have to ‘Swear Fealty to the Dear Leader’ Trump or ‘Get Kicked Out’

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that it bothered him his fellow Republicans were making loyalty to former President Donald Trump a litmus test for members of the party.

When asked about Rep Liz Cheney (R-WY) possibly being ousted from leadership for disagreeing that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, Hogan said, “Look, I think we’ve got to get back to winning elections. We have to be able to have a Republican Party that appeals to a broader group of people. We have to get back to having a bigger tent, as Reagan talked about. Look, we’ve had the worst four years ever in the Republican Party, losing the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate. Successful politics is about addition and multiplication, not subtraction.”

He continued, “I think they’re concerned about retaliation from the president. They’re concerned about being attacked within the party. It just bothers me that you have to swear fealty to the dear leader or get kicked out of the party. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Hogan added, “It’s sort of a circular firing squad where we’re just attacking members of our own party instead of focusing on solving problems or standing up and having an argument that we can debate the Democrats on some of the things the Biden administration is pushing through.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN