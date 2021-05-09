Jeffries on GOP Push to Oust Cheney: ‘We Believe in Democracy, They Appear to Be All About Autocracy’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) weighed in on the growing sentiment for Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) ouster as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference.

The push comes in response to Cheney’s continued opposition to former President Donald Trump following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Jeffries argued that the GOP is “tearing” the country apart while the Democrats are “working to bring people together. He accused Republicans of being “all about autocracy” as they attempt to oust Cheney from her leadership position.

“[I]t’s just shameful — the display of arrogance, the lack of patriotism, facts don’t matter, and hypocrisy is not a constraint to behavior as it relates to what we’re seeing out of House Republicans at this particular point in time,” Jeffries advised. “As Democrats, we’re trying to move the country forward. They are trying to turn back the clock. We’re working to bring people together. They are tearing us apart. We believe in democracy. They appear to be all about autocracy. We’re trying to get things done — The American Rescue plan, American jobs plan, American families plan with great leadership from President Biden and Speaker Pelosi — and they’re in the midst of a reckless civil war and about to oust Liz Cheney.”

