McCarthy: ‘Facebook and Twitter Are Not Bigger Than the Constitution’

During a Sunday interview with New York City WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) continued his push for the removal of special protections for social media giants under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

McCarthy noted that platforms such as Facebook and Twitter “are not bigger than the Constitution.” He told host John Catsimatidis that the social media giants have been “empowered” too much under Section 230, which he said “has got to stop.”

“Facebook and Twitter are not bigger than the Constitution,” McCarthy emphasized. “And what they have done should give everybody a sign here that they have [been] empowered too strong, that they think they can control what is being said. If that is the case, they should not be protected from lawsuits by Section 230 that gives them immunity. If they want to pick and choose what can be said on a platform and who can be on the platform itself –taking off the former President of the United States — Section 230 should be removed.”

He continued, “And if you have a monopoly such as Google, where anyone who searches on the web, 90% of it all goes to Google — they control what is being seen and what is being said — when they deny like a New York Post article from being posted because they don’t like what is being said in the article … this should upset every single American, regardless of what party you believe in. You believe in this Constitution, and this has got to stop.”

