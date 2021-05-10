Caitlyn Jenner: 2020 Was Not Not Stolen — ‘We Are in a Post-Trump Era’

California gubernatorial candidate, former Olympian, and reality TV celebrity Caitlyn Jenner declared Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that the 2020 presidential election was not stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Jenner is one of several candidates running against Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election after Newsom’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Correspondent Dana Bash asked, “Do you believe that the election was stolen?”

Jenner said, “No, I believe in the system, but I believe in the — what we need to do in the future is we are a democratic republic, we need to have integrity in our election system. I’m not going to go on the past, you know. We’re in a post-Trump era, and they still keep talking about him.”

Bash asked, “Are we, though?”

Jenner said, “We are in a post-Trump era.”

Bash said, “I don’t think he believes that.”

Jenner added, “We have moved forward. ”

