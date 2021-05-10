Kinzinger: Kevin McCarthy Should’ve Had His Leadership Challenged After Jan. 6

Monday during an interview with CSPAN, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) weighed in on the growing sentiment for Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) ouster as the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference.

The calls for removal come in response to her continued opposition to former President Donald Trump following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to Kinzinger, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) should have his leadership position challenged after the Capitol riot because he is to blame for what took place.

“I don’t consider [McCarthy] to be speaking on behalf of the Republican Party anymore because he gave his voting card, gave his proxy card to Donald Trump. So, do I think it can be saved? Yeah. But I think that’s gonna happen by, frankly, me and my colleagues same we’re going to, you know, kind of like from the grassroots, changing this,” McCarthy said. “Look, it’s interesting because I actually thought the person that should have their leadership challenged was Kevin McCarthy after January 6, because that’s why this all happened. And the freedom club and, you know, some of those folks went on offense against Liz.”

“It was probably a really brilliant strategic play because all of a sudden she’s on the defense,” he continued. “And to her credit and to others’ credit, I was considering, you know, having a vote of no confidence against Kevin and our feeling was, ‘No. … Let’s move on. You know, we’re going to vote to impeach the president. We need to move on.’ And then it was them that came back after Liz, not because Liz is any real threat to them except to make them feel uncomfortable.”

