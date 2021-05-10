Michelle Obama: I ‘Fear’ My Daughters Will Be Treated Differently Because They’re Black

During an interview that aired Monday on CBS’s “This Morning,” former first lady Michelle Obama voiced her concern for her daughters as they grow up and enter the world.

Host Gayle King noted that Malia Obama, 22, is graduating college. Obama said she is “excited” to see Malia enter the next chapter of life, but she said she worries her daughter will be treated differently because of the color of her skin.

“[Sasha and Malia are] driving,” Obama stated. “But every time they get in a car by themselves, I worry about what assumption is being made by somebody who doesn’t know everything about them — the fact that they are good students and polite girls, but maybe they’re playing their music a little loud, maybe somebody sees the back of their head and makes an assumption. I, like so many parents of black kids, have to — the innocent act of getting a license puts fear in our hearts.”

Partial transcript as follows:

KING: Malia’s graduating. Can you just tell me how you guys are feeling about it? I remember when you were taking her to school.

OBAMA: I know. I almost forgot that this year, this summer they’re going to be 23 and 20.

KING: Wow.

OBAMA: I mean, I’m just like, stop there. I don’t even have teenagers anymore.

KING: Yes, you have young women.

OBAMA: Young women. So, I am excited for her next chapter. That’s why I want to be as excited as every parent. I don’t want to have to worry about her entering a world where she has to worry about how people would treat her because of the color of her skin. So, I am excited, but I’d like to be more excited to know that as she gets her first apartment and rides the subway somewhere that they don’t make assumptions about her based on the color of her skin, that she’s not at risk out there in the world as an adult because she’s a black woman.

