Michelle Obama’s Rule to ‘Hang Out’ with Her Family: ‘Be Vaccinated’

Former first lady Michelle Obama said on Monday’s broadcast of “CBS This Morning” that people must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to “hang out” with her family.

Co-host Gayle King said, “We’re still dealing with COVID. We are now going into year two. I remember you wrote candidly about feeling a low grade of depression. How did you get through that, and how did that manifest itself for you? I think a lot of people felt that.”

Obama said, “Well, and that’s why I thought it was important to say it out loud because to not feel depressed with all that was going on?”

King said, “It would be what’s wrong with you?”

Obama said, “Sort of like, you feel okay in all of this? You know, sometimes we just need to speak the truth. You know, when there’s such uncertainty and unrest and lack of leadership and calm, it is upsetting. It shakes you. But the point is that, you know, there are dips, ebbs and flows to life. There are times when you feel great and times when you feel really low. But it’s important for us to own that that happens to us. For me, you know, I have developed my own set of tools. Number one, I tell you this all the time, sometimes I have to turn it off. Sometimes I cannot continue to take it in.”

She continued, “I think I want young people to be comfortable with identifying those peaks and valleys, and knowing that those valleys don’t last forever. I just don’t want any young person to make a decision about anything when they’re in a valley. You know? They have to know that time will move you to a better place.”

King said, “It does seem like we’re coming out of the COVID valley. You know, it was a long, dark tunnel. I think we’re still sort of in the tunnel, but I do sort of see light back there.”

Obama said, “Well, it’d be better light if people would get vaccinated.”

She added, “The science behind a COVID-19 vaccine is the same science that’s behind aspirin and insulin.”

King asked, “What are the COVID rules for visiting the Obamas?”

Obama said, “Now it’s be vaccinated. You want to hang out with us? Get your vaccine. Get all of it. Finish it up. And then we can talk. So I urge everybody out there, within the sound of our voices, please, please get the vaccine. It’s time.”

