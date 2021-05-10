Plaskett: GOP Message Often Is ‘Outright White Supremacy, Antisemitism and Racism’

Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) said Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that the message “in some corners of the Republican conference” was “outright white supremacy, antisemitism, and racism.”

Guest anchor John Berman said, “If I told you when you were an impeachment manager, three months later, the big lie on the election would be so persuasive republicans would lose their jobs in leadership for not supporting it. What would you have said?

Plaskett said, “I’d say I’m not surprised.”

Berman said, “Really? Why?”

Plaskett said, “You know, well, I mean, you watched during the impeachment that individuals who agreed with us and even a Kevin McCarthy who had a colossal fallout argument cursing match with the president on the day of the insurrection on January 6th went to the floor to say that he was responsible and then several days later mea culpa was following the trail of Donald Trump going to Mar-a-Lago and asking for forgiveness. If that’s what the leadership was doing right there several days after the insurrection. Then on the impeachment floor, you had senators who agreed privately that we’d, in fact, made our case but that they would not vote with us.”

The non-voting member from the U.S. Virgin Islands added, “Then you have Mitch McConnell basically summarizing our opening and closing statements in agreement with us and then saying why he was not going to support it. Of course, this is of no — this is not a surprise. Republicans are following what their message is. They have decided that their message is obstruction is a big lie, is divisiveness, is tribalism is in some instances dog-whistling and in some corners of the Republican conference outright white supremacy, antisemitism and racism.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN