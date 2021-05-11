Abrams: Trump Is ‘Symptom’ of Republicans ‘Disease’ of Removing Inconvenient Voters

Former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump was a “symptom” of the Republican Party’s “disease” of “gaming” the system to remove voters.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “It’s very dangerous what’s going on right now. This comes down to Republicans needing to back Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen. It’s the same reason Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s going to be ousted as GOP conference chair tomorrow. Senator Lindsey Graham says the Republican Party can’t grow without Trump. Is he right? Is he right? Why are they clinging to the cult of Trump, may I ask? He is a loser.”

Abrams said, “I think the attention to Donald Trump is a symptom. It is not, however, the disease. The symptom is that he found a shortcut to leadership. He found a shortcut to actually doing the work. He decided that the only way to win was not by adapting to the populous that he was to serve, it was about gaming the system to remove voters he found inconvenient. That is what the insurrection on January 6 was about.”:

She added, “The fact we are watching the Republican Party, one of the two standard bearers for democracy, rest their hopes on success by removing their own people from leadership rather than listening and adapting and internalizing what should be a natural belief in the United States, that every vote counts and that no voter should be impeded from being able to cast an eligible ballot, that should be deeply concerning to people of all parties.”

