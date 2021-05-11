Cotton: Russian Government Had to Know about Colonial Pipeline Attack

On Monday’s broadcast of “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that no group in Russia could have conducted the cyberattack against the Colonial Pipeline “without the tacit or explicit knowledge of Vladimir Putin’s government.”

Cotton said, “First off, no cyber gang in Russia could conduct this kind of attack against an American piece of critical infrastructure without the tacit or explicit knowledge of Vladimir Putin’s government. So, first, it shows that Joe Biden’s weak policy on Russia is having consequences for the American people. When you give away the store to Russia, when you extend the nuclear arms treaty that favors Russia over the United States, you allow Russia to build a gas pipeline to Germany under the Baltic Sea, when you invite Vladimir Putin to a summit despite all that, you just embolden Vladimir Putin and his minions to launch these kind of attacks on the U.S. But the second, it also highlights just how bad Joe Biden’s energy policy is. You know, when you shut down the Keystone Pipeline, you take federal lands out of production for oil and gas, of course you’re going to see higher prices at the gas pump and if you have any kind of critical infrastructure go down like this, that’s only going to mean higher energy prices for the American people.”

