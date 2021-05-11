Rick Scott: NIH Acting Like China by ‘Stonewalling’ on U.S. Funding of Wuhan Research

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) stated that the National Institutes of Health is acting the same way as Communist China by stonewalling on whether taxpayer dollars funded research in Wuhan that could have contributed to the coronavirus outbreak.

Scott said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:00] “First off, we shouldn’t be giving money to Communist China, any money, zero money to Communist China. Number two is, I mean, we’re a year — over a year into this, can’t we figure this out, what happened? I mean, let’s hold the WHO accountable, let’s hold China accountable. I did a bill back in February that says, let’s stop giving money to the WHO until they get — one, they need to have better leadership. Two, they’ve got to let Taiwan in. And three, do a real investgiation of what happened here. I mean, I’ve been up here a little over two years. I am shocked at how little the federal government will tell us [about] how we’re spending our money.”

He added, “[W]hat they’re doing over there is they’re stonewalling it. Just like — I mean, how is this any different than what Communist China is doing? They won’t tell us what happened over in Wuhan and the NIH won’t tell us what we’re doing here, how we’re spending our money.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett