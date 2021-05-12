Biden: I’ll See If I Can Pass Parts of Infrastructure Bill ‘Without Republicans, if Need Be’

During a portion of an interview with MSNBC released on Wednesday, President Joe Biden stated that he wants to reach a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure on as much as he can to “kickstart” things, and then when it comes to what’s left, he will “see if I can get it done, without Republicans, if need be.”

Biden stated, “I want to get a bipartisan deal on as much as we can get a bipartisan deal on, and that means roads, bridges, broadband, all — infrastructure.” And that he’s “not giving up” on childcare provisions.

He also said, “So, we’re going to fight those out. So, I want to know, what can we agree on? And let’s see if we can get an agreement to kickstart this and then fight over what’s left and see if I can get it done, without Republicans, if need be.”

