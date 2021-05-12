CDC Director Can’t Give Data Showing It’s Unsafe for Vaccinated People to Unmask, Says Guidance Will Be Updated ‘Very Soon’

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky couldn’t point to any data that says that it’s unsafe for fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks and live their normal lives and stated that the agency is “looking forward to updating our guidance very soon.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “What data do you have that suggests you need to go slow before you let people completely unmask and live their lives if they’ve gotten the vaccine? I know you’re waiting for the data to say it’s safe, but what data do you have that says it’s unsafe?”

Walensky responded, “Well, you know, we know the data are emerging, have been emerging, with regard to the variants, specifically the U.K. variant, the Brazil variant, which is increasing here in the United States, the South Africa variant, now we have variants coming from India as well. So, we know those data are forthcoming. They’ve been emerging through the literature. With those variants here, we do want to make sure that those data are going to be out and demonstrate that our vaccines will work, and I’m looking forward to updating our guidance very soon.”

