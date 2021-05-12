Liz Cheney: I Intend to Be a Leader ‘in a Fight to Help to Restore Our Party’

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said during a preview of her interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that aired Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that she intended to be “one of the leaders in a fight to help to restore our party.”

Cheney was addressing House Republicans voting to remove her as chair of the conference.

Guthrie asked, “Are you the leader of the opposition in exile right now in the Republican Party?”

Cheney said, “I intend to be the leader, one of the leaders in a fight to help to restore our party. In a fight to bring our party back to substance and principles, and in a fight to make clear that we won’t participate in the really dangerous effort that’s underway.”

Guthrie said, “A lot of people frame this as a battle for the soul of the Republican Party.”

Cheney replied, “This is the opening salvo, and it’s a battle we have to win because it’s not just about the Republican Party. It’s about the country.”

Guthrie said, “The Trump political team is actively looking to coalesce around a primary challenger to you. What is your message to them?”

Cheney said, “You know, bring it on.”

