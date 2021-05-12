Liz Cheney: It’s ‘Dangerous’ that McCarthy ‘Is Not Leading with Principle’

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said during a preview of her interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that aired Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that it was “sad” and “dangerous” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) “is not leading with principle right now.”

Cheney was addressing House Republicans voting to remove her as chair of the conference when Guthrie asked, “Do you think leader McCarthy has placed his own ambitions to be speaker of the House above principle?”

Cheney said, “I think that he is not leading with principle right now, and I think that it is —it’s sad.”

She added, “I think it’s dangerous. And I think that we are at a moment where the Republican Party has to have leaders that are focused on principle.”

