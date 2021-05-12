McConnell: ‘Great Chance’ of Deal with Biden on Infrastructure

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” that there was a “great chance” of getting a deal with President Joe Biden and the Democrats on infrastructure.

McConnell was commenting on the meeting he attended earlier with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the president and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office.

Baier said, “Tell us about that meetings. How do you describe it? What did you take from it?”

McConnell said, “Well, no staff in there, just the six of us, the vice president was there. We had a very cordial meeting for about an hour and a half and discussed an issue upon which there is a great chance we could get a bipartisan outcome, and that’s infrastructure. I did make clear to the president that we’re not willing to go back and raise taxes.”

He continued, “I think the take away from the meeting, Bret, is that I think both sides would like to get an outcome.”

McConnell said, “I think they want a deal this time. I think they want a deal with us because I don’t think they think they can pass this second effort through a reconciliation package. In other words, I don’t think they can get their own ducks in a row, and so they are coming to us, and that’s generally how you reach bipartisan agreements plus, the subject matter is pretty popular on both sides of the aisle.”

McConnell added, “We talked today about a bipartisan infrastructure plan that would require our involvement in negotiation. I think we have got a good chance of getting there on that issue.”

