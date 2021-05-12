Rand Paul: ‘Dr. Fauci Came to Congress Yesterday and Lied’ About Funding of Wuhan Lab

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) sounded off on his hearing with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci from the day before regarding the origination of the coronavirus and whether American tax dollars supported research that could have led to the outbreak.

Fauci asserted at the hearing that the National Institute of Health does not fund gain of research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, but Paul maintained the White House chief medical adviser is telling verifiable falsehoods.

Host Bill Hemmer asked Paul what his theory is regarding the origination of the virus.

“I would say we don’t know for certain, but I would say what Dr. Fauci said yesterday was verifiably false,” Paul responded. “He said no NIH money went to the Wuhan Institute for gain of function. Well, the main doctor there, the one they call the bat scientist or the bat woman. … She wrote a paper this MIT scientists have looked at they said was gain of function –meaning juicing up these viruses to make them very potent and infect humans. She wrote this paper and, in her paper, acknowledged her funding came from Dr. Fauci’s group, the NIAID which is part of NIH. So, he is verifiably telling you something that is not true.”

“Dr. Fauci came to Congress yesterday and lied,” he added. “We can’t prove the virus came from the lab. I’m not saying it did. I’m saying there is very much suspicious evidence that it might have.”

According to Paul, Fauci is lying because he is “worried about culpability.”

