CNN’s Camerota on CDC Dropping Mask Requirements: I’m ‘Welling Up’ — It Feels ‘Like It’s Over’

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota said Thursday on “Newsroom” that she was getting emotional after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines saying mask-wearing is not required for vaccinated people during a press event.

Camerota said, “I just want to take a moment to mark this minute because I found myself welling up when Dr. Walensky was talking, and she said, we have an exciting announcement. I still find myself welling up, even right now, because you know, you and I talked every morning during the past year about how many more Americans were going to die, what was going to happen, were we going to make it to the vaccines, were we all going to survive? What was going to happen? And 580,000 Americans didn’t make it to this day, you know?”

Holding up a mask, Camerota said, “This day that they say that we can throw these away, that we’ve all been clinging to. And here we are. I mean, we just didn’t know when this day would come, but it feels a little bit like it’s over today. Doesn’t it?”

Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta said, “You’re getting me emotional too. Alisyn, Gosh, I got goosebumps as you were talking. It’s a really important day. It is. I hear what you’re saying because can we say that and still be really honest about the trauma and the tragedy we’ve been through.”

