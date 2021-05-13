Guatemalan Nonprofit Worker: People Getting Message That ‘Now Is Your Chance’ to Come to U.S., Biden Seen as Giving ‘Much Better Chance’

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Dora Alonzo, a worker at a nonprofit in Guatemala said through a translator that the Biden administration is seen “as a government willing to give people a much better chance at moving forward than the Trump administration did.” And that the message that people are getting in Guatemala is “people are getting in. Now is your chance.”

Alonzo said, “The message that’s getting here right now is that people are getting in. Now is your chance. If you want to go to the United States, whether you are a minor, young, old, or a woman, everyone is passing through. That’s the message that has intensified.”

She also stated, “The Biden administration is being seen, not as weak, but as a government willing to give people a much better chance at moving forward than the Trump administration did.”

