CBS’ King to Fauci: ‘Does Your Body Tense Up’ Dealing with Rand Paul?

During an interview with White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday’s “CBS This Morning,” co-host Gayle King told Fauci that regardless of what Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) does, “you are still Dr. Anthony Fauci” and asked Fauci if his body tenses up when he deals with Paul.

King asked, “And could I just ask about you and Rand Paul. Does your body tense up every time…and by body you know what I mean?”

Fauci responded that he doesn’t “want to get into that tit for tat with him. I just don’t understand what the problem is with him. But I’m just going to do my job and he can do what he wants to do and we’ll see what happens.”

King then concluded the interview, “Yes. Well, you are still Dr. Anthony Fauci and we thank you for your time today. Thanks, we’ll see you again.”

