Cheney: McCarthy Should ‘Absolutely’ Testify Before 1/6 Commission — ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised If He Were Subpoenaed’

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Friday in a preview of an interview with ABC News anchor Jon Karl that will air in full Sunday on “This Week” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) should “absolutely” testify before a commission investigating January 6 Capitol riot.

Karl said, “Should Kevin McCarthy be willing to testify before that commission? After all, he is a person that we know of that was talking to Donald Trump while the attack was taking place.”

Cheney said, “He absolutely should, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed. He very clearly and said publicly he has information about the president’s state of mind that day. The elements of that commission are exactly as they should be. I’m very glad they rejected Leader McCarthy’s suggestions that somehow we should dilute the commission. It is really important to be focused on January 6 and the events leading up to it.”

Karl said, “You welcome a subpoena for McCarthy to testify?”

Cheney said, “I would anticipate, and I hope that he doesn’t require a subpoena, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he were subpoenaed.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN