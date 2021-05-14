Indiana AG Rokita Investigating Al Sharpton, Big Tech Companies for Alleged Meeting About Censorship

During a Friday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita discussed his investigation into MSNBC’s Al Sharpton and others for participating in a 2019 October meeting with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives about censoring users.

Rokita said he wants to find out if Facebook and other tech companies are “violating any of Indiana’s consumer protection laws” by censoring information.

“It’s an honest investigation trying to find out exactly what these people’s intent [was] — why were they meeting, why were they meeting, why were they specifically — allegedly, discussing censoring information from users,” Rokita outlined. “And we want to find out if they are violating any of Indiana’s consumer protection laws. You know, if a car dealer kept information from a consumer about the product they were displaying or selling, they would be in violation of Indiana’s laws. Well, so may Apple, Facebook, Google, Amazon and the rest of them, Twitter.”

He added, “We’ve learned that there was a meeting, a dinner, not only with Vanita [Gupta] and these executives from five tech companies but also Al Sharpton, members of the NAACP and the Urban League where the topic was specifically requesting these companies to keep information from consumers. And you can have a commercial transaction where you keep information from consumers like when Amazon took the transgender book off the shelf … but also as consumers, we process and digest political information. And this meeting was about keeping political information from consumers. And in a free republic like the United States, that’s important, so we make the right decisions for electing our leaders.”

