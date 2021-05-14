Kinzinger: Republicans Denying Capitol Riot Is Like Something Out of ‘North Korea’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Republican lawmakers denying the severity of the Capitol riot is “something you see out of North Korea.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “Congressman, the GOP is now attempting to rewrite history when it comes to the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. Republican Congressman Andrew Clyde of Georgia said to call it an insurrection is quote ‘a bald-faced lie’ and that it looked more like a quote, ‘normal tourist visit.’ We all seen what happened with our own eyes. This week body camera footage was released showing Officer Fanone being attacked by rioters. What was your reaction to that video and your colleagues lying?”

Kinzinger said, “When I saw my colleagues speak, it feels like it’s in the 1984 novel or something you see out of North Korea. Where we are just going to state whatever we want the reality to be. I was there on January 6. This was a real insurrection. This was people who thought they were doing Trump’s bidding at the behest of Trump, not just on that day, but days leading up to that with the narrative of a stolen election. I’ve become good friends with Michael Fanone, the officer whose body cam you are showing. He’s a man very disheartened now, not because of his job and not because of what he went through, but because the party that claims they support law enforcement is ignoring him.”

“He’s asked Kevin McCarthy to talk to him and show him his body cam video. Kevin has yet to respond to that. Why? What are you afraid of? January 6 was real, and as a party, we have to take ownership of that, recognize what led to that so that we don’t do that again. This isn’t ten years ago. this was four months ago. So the idea of, oh let’s move on, I agree, let’s move on after we take a full accounting of how we got here and how never to get to this position again.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN