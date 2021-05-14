Rand Paul: NIH Funded the Wuhan Lab, Fauci’s ‘Parsing’ Ignores that Money Is Fungible

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stated White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci’s response to questions on the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology is the same sort of argument people use to justify funding Planned Parenthood, both of which ignore the fact that money is fungible.

Paul said, “What he’s arguing is he’s parsing his words. He knows his group gave money, but he’s saying, oh, it wasn’t for juicing up these super viruses. We gave it for other research. It’s sort of like the Planned Parenthood argument, yes, we give taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood, but it’s not for abortion. Dr. Fauci is arguing, yeah, we gave it — the NIH and my group specifically gave it to the Wuhan lab, but they weren’t supposed to be juicing up viruses.”

