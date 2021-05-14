Swalwell on Confrontation with Greene Aide Over Masks: I’ve ‘Had Enough With These Marauding Goons’

[WARNING: ADULT LANGUAGE]

Representative Eric Swalwell (D- CA) Friday on MSNBC addressed his interaction with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) aide on Capitol Hill earlier in the day.

A spokesman for Greene reportedly said, “Biden says you can take off your mask.”

Swalwell responded, “You don’t tell me what to fucking do!”

Anchor Chris Jansing said, “We just heard about your scuffle or however people want to characterize it, your encounter with a member of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s staff, yelling at you to take your mask off. Two days ago, of course, Greene herself was shouting at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but back to your incident, a reporter from The Hill, who witnessed it, said you confronted the aide and got in his face. Will you tell us what you say happened there? And what was it like for you?”

Swalwell said, “Sure. You know, what’s funny, Chris, is we’re required by the House physician to wear masks on the House floor. I was just footsteps away from the floor. I was stepped off the floor and walking down the outside steps, and like many of us, I had just forgotten to take my masks off. I love taking my mask off outside or indoors where you are not required to wear it. Marjorie Taylor Greene was walking up the steps with her aide. Her aide yelled at me, ‘take off your mask, congressman.’ And I’ve had enough of these marauding goons in the Marjorie Taylor Greene crowd that go around and try to terrorize my colleagues. We’ve seen what she’s done to Alex, my colleague, Ocasio-Cortez, to Cori Bush. And I thought the best way not to let people like this bully others is to tell the bullies to back off. So not surprisingly, this aide of hers got quite speechless when I had a few choice words for him.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN