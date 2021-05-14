TX Sheriff: We’ve Never Seen Border Like This and It’s ‘Only Going to Get Worse’ and More ‘Are Going to Die’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” Val Verde County, TX Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez (D) stated that the situation at the border is “something that has not taken place in this part of our county ever.” And that without implementing a solution, the situation will get worse and “more people are going to die.”

Martinez said, “Well, this is something that has not taken place in this part of our county ever. This is the first time we’ve experienced something like this. So, it’s overburdened our federal partners, U.S. Border Patrol, who are doing everything they can to handle the situation. But we see these immigrants that are coming across fleeing their home country looking for a better way of life, you’ve got to feel for these individuals. But at the same time, there has to be a system in place that allows them a legal process. But it’s heartbreaking to watch some of these family units dragging their small children across a river risking their life.”

He added, “I wish that a decision be made one way or the other as to [how] to stop this. Because more people are going to die. Our state partners are involved in car chases every day. People are — there [are] accidents, they’re going through fences and stuff. People are going to die trying to come here. So, we need to put a stop to this nonsense until we come up with a solution. Because it’s only going to get worse. People are going to continue to come.”

