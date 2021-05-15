GOP Rep. Donalds: Hamas Needs to Be Isolated, Not Negotiated with for a Two-State Solution

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said that while he used to favor a two-state solution, he now thinks Hamas needs to be ioslated “from a political and economic perspective.”

Donalds said, “Let’s be very clear, what’s happening with Hamas is that Hamas is, frankly, keeping the Palestinian people in Gaza and in the West Bank under their authority. They don’t want to relinquish political power. They foment anger against Israel. When all that the Israelis want, frankly, is to live in peace.”

He added that the current conflict “is what happens when you deal with Hamas. We need to be tough with them. We need to be strong with them. I used to think, a long time ago, Jimmy, yeah, we need a two-state solution. At this point, I’m like, I don’t want to deal with these people. Let’s just put them in a box, not literally, but let’s isolate them from a political and economic perspective. Let’s make sure we are backing our ally, Israel, in that region and the other countries who just want peace and want to live in the 21st century in harmony and peace. And these radical groups that, unfortunately, Ilhan Omar and many people on the left want to support with this ridiculous ideology that Israel is fomenter of anger and hate in the world should not be followed and it should not be listened to.”

