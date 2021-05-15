Graham: ‘Everything Biden Is Touching Is Going to Crap’ — ‘There Is a Piling on Effect All Over the World’

Saturday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Justice,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sounded off on President Joe Biden’s response to the cyberattack that disabled the Colonial Pipeline and disrupted the gasoline supply in the southeastern part of the country.

Graham said he expected more from the Biden administration and pointed to other areas where he felt Biden had been weak.

“The one thing we haven’t seen from Joe Biden is a deterrent approach,” he said. “Is anybody in Russia afraid of hitting us again? The idea of graduating people to go into cybersecurity was not what I was looking for. I was looking to put the Kremlin on notice. If these people live in your backyard. We’re going to hold you accountable for their misadventure. I was looking for upping our game in terms of our laws. I was looking to make cyberattacks like this cyberterrorism so that the people who did it could get the death penalty or life in jail. I’m looking for Hamas to be deterred, and they are not. I’m looking for Mexico and Central America to stop the onslaught at the border. Everything Biden is touching is going to crap. So the bottom line is there is a piling on effect all over the world because President Biden is showing weakness.”

