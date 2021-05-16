Cheney: ‘No Question’ Another Attack Like Jan. 6 Or Worse, Can Occur Due to Election Fraud Claims

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that there was “no question” that another attack like the January 6 Capitol riot was possible as a result of repeated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Referencing Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Jon Karl asked, “What does it say about the party choosing somebody to replace you who was effectively chosen by Donald Trump? It’s saying what he’s been saying. Those very lies that you have been talking about.”

Cheney said, “I think it’s very dangerous. I think that we have to recognize how quickly things can unravel. We have to recognize what it means for the nation to have a former president who has not conceded and who continues to suggest that our electoral system cannot function, cannot do the will of the people.”

She added, “To cause that kind of questioning about our process, frankly it’s the same kinds of things that the Chinese Communist Party says about our party, that it’s a failed system, that America is a failed nation. I won’t be part of that. I think it’s important for Republicans who won’t be part of that to stand up and speak out.”

Karl asked, “When you say dangerous, dangerous, how? Are you suggesting January 6th could happen again or something worse?”

Cheney said, “I think there is no question. We’ve now seen the consequences. We’ve seen how far the president, the — President Trump was willing to go. We’ve seen not only his, his provocation of the attack, but his refusal to send help when it was needed, his refusal to immediately say, ‘stop.’ And that in and of itself, in my view, was a very clear violation of his oath and of his duty.”

