Hogan: Trump ‘Is Toxic for the Republican Party and for the Country’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) called former President Donald Trump “toxic for the Republican Party and for the country.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “So House Republicans ousted Congresswoman Liz Cheney from party leadership this week over her criticism of former President Trump and the big lie. You have praised Congresswoman Cheney, and you have spoken out against Donald Trump as well. Does her removal send a signal that people like her and, by extension, people like you, governor, are not welcome in today’s Republican Party?”

Hogan said, “Well, certainly it appears to send that signal. I would caution everybody to say that this is very early in the fight. I have said that this is a four-year battle for the soul of the Republican Party. We have got another election coming up next year in 2022. I think it was a mistake. Liz Cheney is a solid conservative Republican who voted with the president 93% of the game. I thought she stood up and told the truth and said exactly what she thought. To ostracize somebody, remove them from their leadership position is crazy. It’s doubling down on failure. We have lost the White House, the House and Senate over the past four years. To continue to, you know, do the exact same thing and expect a different result is the definition of insanity.”

Bash asked, “Do you agree with Congresswoman Cheney that former President Trump poses, in her words, an ongoing threat to American democracy?”

Hogan said, “I think he is toxic for the Republican Party and for the country. I think we have got to find a way to get the Republican Party back to the party of Lincoln and Reagan, get back to the more traditional big tent party that can appeal to a majority of people.”

