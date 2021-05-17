Lindsey Graham: No ‘Game Plan’ by Biden Admin to Make Israel-Hamas Conflict End Favorably for Israel

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday sounded off on the deadly conflict between Israel and terrorist group Hamas.

Graham warned during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that there is currently no “game plan” in place by President Joe Biden and his administration to end the violence favorably for Israel, a close ally of the United States.

“I think Israel will keep attacking until it degrades the capability of Hamas to hurt them in the future,” Graham stated. “Once you start these things, I think it’s incumbent upon Israel to do as much damage as they can, to make sure it doesn’t happen again anytime soon, but usually, Egypt helps. But the Biden administration is openly talking about giving the Palestinians more money while rockets rain down on Israel. There is no game plan from the United States, and in my view, to make it end on terms favorable for Israel.”

“I hope the American government will stop pushing Israel to negotiate a two-state solution when one of the partners is Hamas, whose goal is to destroy the existence of the state of Israel,” he added. “I don’t see a two-state solution coming anytime soon until Hamas has been marginalized by the Palestinian people themselves.”

