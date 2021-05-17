MSNBC’s Reid: Americans Have ‘No Empathy’ for Palestinians — ‘Gaza Is a Prison’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Monday on “The ReidOut” that the American people have “no empathy” for the Palestinian people.

Addressing Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Reid said, “You know, and when you talk about apartheid, I can remember John Kerry talking about the risk that Israel would fall into apartheid if things didn’t change. I covered this in 2014 when 2,000 people died. I have to say, Congresswoman, I’ve been following this from a distance for a really long time, and I’ve never felt like Americans really care that much about Palestinians. As you said, they don’t hear Palestinian voices. There seems to be no empathy. I mean, Gaza is a prison.”

She continued, “So I wonder when you see 28 Senate Democrats sign a statement saying, you know, that there should be a cease-fire, which seems like a step forward, but then when you see the White House put out two statements so far, the second of which reads much like the first, ‘The president reiterated his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself against indiscriminate rocket attacks. He encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians.’ This is a member of your party. Do you feel any empathy coming from the White House? Have they called you to talk to you? You have family that you could give a perspective. Do you feel like they care?”

Tlaib replied, “They are engaging me now finally after four months of me sending letters with colleagues, talking about home demolitions, talking about the attack on Palestinians living in Israel.”

