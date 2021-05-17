Zeldin: Cuomo’s Millions from Book Deal Are ‘Blood Money’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. and gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin (R-NY) said that the $5.1 million that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is set to receive from his book about the coronavirus pandemic “is blood money, profiting off of the suffering physically, emotionally, financially of your constituents, of New Yorkers.”

Zeldin stated, “The nursing home order and cover up, you’re talking about the loss of life, you’re profiting off of — really, this is blood money, profiting off of the suffering physically, emotionally, financially of your constituents, of New Yorkers. What he should have done this time last year was show remorse, publicly apologize for the mistake of his order, be transparent with the public. He said he was too busy to provide that transparency. But he wasn’t too busy to go after this multimillion-dollar self-congratulatory book deal. So, it has New Yorkers outraged.”

