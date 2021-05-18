Cotton: We Might Have to Hold up Defense Funding to Pass Ban on Critical Race Theory in Military

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that Senate Republicans might have to hold up defense spending to pass his bill banning the military from teaching critical race theory.

After Cotton brought up the CRT ban legislation, host Laura Ingraham asked, “[Y]ou can prevent the funding of this with the Republican votes. Because plenty of Democrats don’t want to give any increase in spending to the military. So, if you guys hold up the funding, they’re suddenly going to listen. Will you do that?”

Cotton responded, “That may be a step we have to take, Laura, but I wouldn’t say that we can’t get that passed either. Remember, the defense bill passes every year. It has passed every year for 60 years. We have an open amendment process in the committee and on the floor. I think there may be one or two Democrats who don’t think that we should be teaching our troops that the most important thing about them is the color of their skin rather than their ability to help save the lives of the men and women to the right and to their left.”

