MSNBC’s Hayes: Part of Me Thinks, ‘Can We Get an Iron Dome for Gaza’ So Children there ‘Don’t Have Death Rain Down Upon Them?’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” host Chris Hayes floated the possibility of an anti-missile defense system for Gaza financed by the United States like the Iron Dome in Israel so children in Gaza “don’t have death rain down upon them?”

Hayes said, “[T]he Iron Dome has worked quite well. Today, some got through, I think two…died as a result. But I look at those images [of the Iron Dome working] and I think, well, good, that’s good, I’m glad that those rockets are being intercepted. And I also, there’s some part of me that’s like, can we get an Iron Dome for Gaza? Can the American taxpayer foot the bill to protect innocent children in Gaza, where there’s two million people in one of the most densely populated parts of the world so that they don’t have death rain down upon them?”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) responded, “Not so long as Hamas is running Gaza. Hamas is an organization that seeks the eradication of Israel and organizes the armed rebellion against it. And I will just say clearly that, so long as Hamas is in charge, there’s going to be absolutely no security partnership between the United States and Gaza.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett