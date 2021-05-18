Tuberville Warns Against U.S. Investment that Props up the Chinese Military, Supports Political and Religious Persecution

During an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) touted an effort to stop investment from the Thrift Savings Fund into securities linked to the Chinese economy.

The so-called Prohibiting TSP Investment in China Act would stop halt that investment, which according to the Alabama Republican lawmaker, could be used in a way to further China’s aggressive tactics on the world stage.

“[I] can remember back in 2017, you talked a lot about this,” he said. “And President Trump, you know, there’s a board of five people that control the pension fund, this pension fund is government workers, federal workers, such as Congress, myself, and all of our military, $700 billion. And we don’t want to invest that money in Chinese companies to prop up the Chinese. And so what we want to do is put this legislation through to tell this five-member board, hey, invest money, make money for our military and our government workers, but do not invest it in China, you know, they don’t go by the rules. They break corporate espionage rules every day. You know, they don’t go by the sanctions that we put on as United States, and they never go by their balance sheets. I mean, they’re always off.”

“So what we want to do is make sure that we don’t prop up the military, of the Chinese nor their political and religious persecution,” Tuberville continued. “We want to go with companies that are going to go by the rules, fight for democracy. And at the end of the day, this legislation pretty much says, this is a message that sends zero tolerance to the Chinese to block their aggression towards United States and the rest of the world.”

