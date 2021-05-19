Cotton Urges Biden to Stand Up to Dems Who Are ‘Sympathizing’ with Hamas — ‘There’s a Large and Growing Anti-Israel Voice Inside the Democratic Party’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Wednesday called on President Joe Biden to stand up to the far-left members of the Democratic Party who are “sympathizing” with Hamas amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

“The Democratic Party increasingly … is filled with people like Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who are in effect sympathizing with terrorists,” Cotton outlined on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus. “I stand with the people of Israel and Israel’s government as they protect themselves and they try to destroy these terrorist organizations.”

“Unfortunately, there’s a large and growing anti-Israel voice inside the Democratic Party,” he added. “Frankly, some of them are just anti-semitic. Joe Biden should be standing up to those anti-Israel voices like Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but it is obvious that he is caving in. He started by saying Israel has a right to defend itself. And then he said a few days ago he supports a cease-fire, and then he said yesterday — or had his people say — that he gave Benjamin Netanyahu a stern talking to. And just moments said, he expects a significant de-escalation today. Who cares what Joe Biden expects? The people have a right and expectation they protect themselves from thousands of rockets and missiles being fired into their cities. They should only de-escalate once they destroy Hamas’ war machine. Joe Biden should stand up to the anti-Israel voices in the Democratic Party.”

