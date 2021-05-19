Daines: Illegal Border Crossings Will Be ‘An All-Time Record High’ This Year

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) predicted that we will see “an all-time record high [of] illegal crossings this year on the southern border.”

Daines said, “One of the underreported stories, Brian, that’s still not getting a whole lot of attention, what’s going on on the southern border. I mean, this is completely out of control. … I was down there with Ted Cruz and the 18 Republican senators that went down in March. We’re going to see an all-time record high [of] illegal crossings this year on the southern border. Nothing is slowing down. It’s wide open, and as Lindsey [Graham] mentioned, it’s not just the illegals coming across, it is the flood of Mexican meth, fentanyl, heroin that is destroying communities and families across our country.”

