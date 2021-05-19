Dem Rep. Dean on NY Widening Inquiry into Trump Organization: ‘The Walls Are Finally Closing In’

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) weighed in on New York Attorney General Letitia James joining the Manhattan district attorney’s office in a criminal investigation of the Trump Organization. James’ office was already investigating the Trump Organization, but only for civil offenses.

Dean said the announcement is “not surprising,” adding “the walls are finally closing in on the truth about the Trump Organization.”

Host Brianna Keilar asked, “What’s your reaction learning the New York attorney general is joining the Manhattan [district attorney] in a criminal investigation of the Trump Organization?”

“It’s not surprising to me,” Dean replied. “I think the walls are finally closing in on the truth about the Trump Organization and what has happened.”

Dean also commended the attorney general and Manhattan district attorney for the investigation.

“You saw that we in Congress tried to exercise our oversight responsibility into Trump finances, tax returns, appraisals of properties, and those kinds of things. And the Trump administration thwarted us at every turn. We’re going to see now through the use of the DA and the attorney general in New York. I commend them, and I hope they get to the truth,” she added.

