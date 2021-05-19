Dem Rep. Kildee on GOP Opposition to Jan. 6 Commission: They’re Afraid of the Truth and Trump

During a Wednesday appearance on CNN’s “At This Hour,” Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI) expressed his disappointment with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joining House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in opposing the proposed legislation to form a commission to investigate the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to Kildee, the two GOP leaders oppose the commission because they are “afraid” of both the truth coming out and of former President Donald Trump.

“It’s really disappointing,” Kildee stated. “I mean, this is a commission that was formed through negotiation between the top Republican on the Homeland Committee, Mr. Katko, and the top Democrat, the chairman, Mr. Thompson. It was developed in a bipartisan fashion with a bipartisan structure with no political figures allowed to serve on it to do one thing: find the truth and report it to the Congress and the American people. Why that would be offensive to Mitch McConnell or to Kevin McCarthy is not explainable in real terms and real logic except that they see a political downside to the truth. If the truth becomes your enemy, you may be in the wrong line of work.”

Host Kate Bolduan asked, “Apparently, John Katko is now a Democrat, first and foremost. For both McCarthy and McConnell — I’m now going to put them together — what is it? What are they afraid of?”

“I think they’re afraid of the truth, and they’re afraid of their leader,” Kildee replied.

“They have to say things in order to somehow delegitimize the outcome,” he added. “This is what’s happening right now. What Leader McConnell is doing and what Leader McCarthy is doing is intending to be able to dismiss the results of this truth-seeking commission because they know it won’t be good for their brand or for their side or for their leader, who is Donald Trump.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent