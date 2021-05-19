Jayapal: Israel’s Behavior ‘Prompted’ Hamas to Fire Rockets

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) stated that Israel’s behavior “prompted” Hamas’ rocket fire and that the U.S. has to “put more responsibility on Israel in maintaining peace in the region.”

Jayapal said, “Well, we condemn Hamas’ firing of those rockets, but I think you have to look at what prompted even that behavior. I think there was the continuing annexation that Israel has been undertaking, for years, actually…this has been a pattern of action from Israel that, frankly, has taken away the idea even of a two-state solution, has led to increased hopelessness from the Palestinian people. And I think what Hamas has done is — obviously we condemn that, but we have to look at the power balance here, or imbalance as it were, and we have to put more responsibility on Israel in maintaining peace in the region.”

