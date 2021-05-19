Michael Cohen: Donald, Ivanka, Don Jr., Weisselberg Will Be in ‘Orange Jumpsuits’

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen predicted Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that Donald, his children, including Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., and Trump Organization’s chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg will go to prison as a result of the New York attorney general’s investigation into the Trump Organization.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “The reason I asked you about the size of the organization is that that would mean presumably that someone like Allen Weisselberg and maybe even the Trump children, would they be in the know about the valuation of these assets? You’re talking about assets that Ivanka and Jared and the sons are out there pitching and selling these licensing agreements for? Would they potentially have exposure here? I was asking in the previous segment should they be getting their own lawyers.”

Cohen said, “They have to get their own lawyer. I have a very different opinion. I’m going to answer your question, but I have a little different opinion on this than most people. The answer is yes. They would know what the valuations are, specifically on projects they were designated to. Each one of the children were designated to different projects. Allen Weisselberg knew every dollar, not even to the dollar, every penny in and every penny out, when through Weisselberg’s desk and reported before and after to Donald J. Trump. As I stated, there was a very small core group of executives, a larger subset, but a very small core group.”

He continued, “I really believe that Donald Trump is going to turn. You always get shocked when I say things, Joy. I believe that Donald Trump cares for only himself. He realizes his goose is cooked. When he turned around and gets questioned about what you were asking about, inflation. It wasn’t me. It was Allen. It was my accountant. It was the appraiser. It’s never Donald.”

Cohen said, “He’s going to turn on his accountant and point the finger. He’s going to say Don Jr. handled that, Ivanka handled that, Melania, he’s going to tell them to take everyone except for himself.”

He added, “I do have to say that my credibility, I believe, is going to end up getting Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Allen Weisselberg, his kids, some orange jumpsuits.”

