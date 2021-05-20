Abrams: The Insurrection ‘Has Never Stopped’ — GOP Voting Laws an Attempt to Undermine Democracy

Failed Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that Republican state lawmakers forwarding voting legislation is a continuation of the January 6 Capitol riot “insurrection.”

Abrams said, “We do need to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act because it is the only way to preclude new laws that will erode access to the right to vote. The challenge is that it’s not enough on its own. We have to be both prophylactic with this, but we also have to respond to and neutralize the bad bills that are passing at breakneck pace right now in Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Texas and now being introduced and moving with speed in Ohio and Michigan.”

She continued, “We need the voting rights provisions that are embedded in the For the People Act as well as the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Separately they each do something important, but together they actually protect our democracy. But standing alone, it is insufficient to meet the insurrection which has never stopped, which started on January 6 and continues to reverberate, and we need both of those actions to protect our right to vote and protect our democracy.”

Abrams added, “Let’s be clear, this is not a spontaneous decision of various state legislatures who have been wrestling over these decisions and suddenly decided to respond. This is a coordinated attack by Heritage Action, by the Republican National Committee, by the big lie and all its purveyors, and this is the next attempt at undermining our democracy.”

