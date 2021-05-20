CNN’s Cuomo: I’m ‘Sorry’ for Putting My Colleagues in ‘Bad Spot’ by Being on Calls with Brother and His Staff – ‘I Must’ Be There for Family

CNN's @ChrisCuomo apologizes: "I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intent for that, and I'm sorry for that." pic.twitter.com/IeLtmcUT8g

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo admitted that he was on calls with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and some of his staff, and said that such conduct “was a mistake. Because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot.” Cuomo also said that him offering his brother advice “is no revelation.” And stated that he hasn’t tried to influence CNN’s coverage of his brother.

Cuomo began by saying, “If you’ll remember, I told you, back in the beginning of March, I can’t cover my brother’s troubles. It wouldn’t be fair. And you got it then and I appreciate you understanding. Now today, there are stories out there about me offering my brother advice. Of course I do. This is no revelation. I have said it publicly and I certainly have never hidden it. I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family. Those of you who watch this show get it. Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me and I am fiercely loyal to them. I am family first, job second.”

He continued, “But being a journalist and a brother to a politician is unique and a unique challenge, and I have a unique responsibility to balance those roles. It’s not always easy. People can say and write what they want, but I want you to know the truth. How I helped my brother also matters. When my brother’s situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers, that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again. It was a mistake. Because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that. I would never intend for that and I am sorry for that. It’s also important for you to understand, not only do I not cover this here, I’ve never tried to influence this network’s coverage of my brother. In fact, I’ve been walled off from it.”

Cuomo concluded, “This is a unique and difficult situation, and that’s okay. I know where the line is. I can respect it and still be there for my family, which I must. I have to do that. I love my brother, I love my family, I love my job, and I love and respect my colleagues here at CNN. And again, to them, I am truly sorry. You know who I am. You know what I’m about, and I want this to be said, in public, to you who give me the opportunity and to my colleagues who make me better at what I do.”

