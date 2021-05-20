Cotton: Democrats Siding with Hamas by Opposing Arms Sale to Israel

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) hit prominent members of the left such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for introducing a resolution to block a planned $735 million sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel while it is engaged in a conflict with terrorist group Hamas.

Cotton, who has criticized Democrats for “sympathizing” with Hamas, said Sanders and other members of the Democratic Party appear to “want to side with Hamas” in the conflict by blocking the sale.

“Joe Biden has spent the week caving in to the Bernie Sanders and the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wing of the party. Democrats are in effect sympathizing with Hamas, a terrorist organization. Israel should conduct the military operation that it needs to destroy Hamas’ war machine. They can have a cease-fire on their terms when they are prepared. What I would recommend is they destroy every single Hamas missile and rocket, and that will cease the fire coming out of Gaza into Israeli cities.”

“It is astonishing, John, that the Democrats are now proposing to cut off military sales to Israel when they are in the middle of a war against a U.S.-designated terrorist organization that have launched thousands of missiles and rockets at Israel,” he added. “I say let’s vote. The question is Israel versus Hamas. Bernie Sanders apparently wants to side with Hamas. … The energy in the Democratic Party appears to be that, as well. So, let’s have a vote on the Senate floor and House floor and see who stands with Israel and who stands with Hamas.”

