CNN’s Lemon Sours on GOP: ‘I’m Not a Political Person,’ but ‘the Republican Party Is Obsolete’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” network host Don Lemon hammered the Republican Party as “obsolete” and not “operating in reality.”

Lemon, who referred to himself as “not a political person,” said he does not know how to change the GOP but called for the party to be “restructured” because it has gone too far.

“The only party now that is operating, in reality, is the Democratic Party,” Lemon advised. “The Republican Party is obsolete. The Republican Party is not dealing and living in reality. So, you cannot negotiate with a party that doesn’t operate on logic. And so, I don’t know what the answer is when it comes to the Republican Party. I think at this point it needs to be restructured, and perhaps Americans who want this country to be a country that is sane and rational and equitable and equal, that perhaps they need to challenge the Republican Party more, but I don’t think the Republican Party at this point is — I don’t think that they can be changed. I really don’t. I think that it is gone way too far, and it’s just sad to see.”

“Listen, again, I’m not a political person. I’m a person who lives in reality. I’m a journalist. I can see, and I can hear, and I can think. And there is no reason to believe that the Republicans are going to start playing fairly and are going to start operating as a party of sanity,” he concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent