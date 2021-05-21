Cruz: Antisemitic Violence ‘Encouraged by the Angry Left’ Is ‘Reprehensible’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sounded off on the ongoing conflict between Israel and terrorist organization Hamas.

Cruz called the antisemitic violence that is happening is “reprehensible.” He lamented that such violence is “encouraged” both by radical Islamic terrorists and members of the “angry left” such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“[I]t’s reprehensible, the antisemitic violence we’re seeing. And we’ve been seeing a rise of antisemitic violence both in America and Europe, and unfortunately, it is encouraged. It’s encouraged by radical Islamic terrorists, it’s also encouraged by the angry left, the far left that regularly traffics in anti-Israel rhetoric, antisemitic rhetoric,” Cruz outlined. “And it used to be that that was just fringe and on the extremes. We now see some of the most prominent members of Congress vocally and repeatedly trafficking in these antisemitic tropes and attacking and denigrating and lying about Israel. And I think that’s disgraceful.”

“Our friend and ally, the state of Israel, is being attacked, is facing rocket attacks, is facing terrorists murdering innocent civilians. What we should be doing is standing up and saying unequivocally we stand with the nation of Israel. Instead, both Bernie Sanders and AOC, in the Senate and the House, introduced legislation to block arms sales to Israel to prevent Israel from defending itself,” he added.

