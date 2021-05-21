Giroir: ‘Circumstantial Evidence Is Overwhelming’ that Coronavirus Originated from Lab

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” former HHS Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir stated that he believes the Wuhan Institute of Virology is “the most likely origin” of the coronavirus, and that the circumstantial evidence in favor of that theory is “overwhelming and the lack of another explanation is equally overwhelming.”

Giroir said, “I do share the assessment of the Republican security committee that the most likely origin of this virus was the Wuhan Insitute of Virology. There is no specific smoking gun, but the circumstantial evidence is overwhelming and the lack of another explanation is equally overwhelming.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett