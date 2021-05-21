GOP Rep. Green: Biden ‘Facilitating Human Trafficking’ by Secretly Flying Migrant Children Across U.S.

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) slammed President Joe Biden and his administration for reportedly flying migrant children into his state unannounced.

Green said the Biden administration asked Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) if they would be willing to take some immigrant children but was turned down and sent them there anyway. He added that Biden, with his border policy, is “facilitating human trafficking.”

“We got here because Joe Biden did away with the asylum agreements, and the drug cartels are grabbing these children, coming across Central America, dumping them at our border, and getting into our country. Basically, Biden’s facilitating human trafficking,” Green asserted. “And then they got to figure out what to do. So … I spoke to our governor last night about this issue. And he has done a very good job keeping us informed. He was called two weeks ago by the Biden administration and asked, ‘Do you want to take, you know, these migrants, these illegal migrants?’ He said, no, we do not want to take them. So, that’s why they are having to sneak them into Tennessee because we told them you can’t just bring them here without our permission, and they are doing it anyway.”

